Mayim Bialik has come under fire for comments she made about sexual harassment in a New York Times op-ed inspired by several women's recent allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

The actress wrote in her piece, titled "Being a Feminist in Harvey Weinstein's World," that she has "experienced the upside of not being a 'perfect ten."

"As a proud feminist with little desire to diet, get plastic surgery or hire a personal trainer, I have almost no personal experience with men asking me to meetings in their hotel rooms," she said. "Those of us in Hollywood who don't represent an impossible standard of beauty have the 'luxury' of being overlooked and, in many cases, ignored by men in power unless we can make them money."

Many women, including top actresses, recently accused Weinstein, a powerful producer, of sexual misconduct towards them and many said the alleged incidents took place in a hotel room. Four women have accused him of rape. Weinstein, who has not been charged with a crime, has apologized for past behavior towards colleagues and has denied allegations of non-consensual sex.