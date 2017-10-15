While a few people like Lindsay Lohan and Donna Karan may have quickly come to the defense of fallen media mogul Harvey Weinstein after he's been accused of both sexual assault and rape, most of Hollywood has slammed the fallen former Weinstein Company head.
In an explosive new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Harvey's younger brother and Weinstein Company exec Bob Weinstein has come out swinging, making it clear that he's not defending his brother in the slightest. In fact it's the opposite. Weinstein condemns his fallen business partner—even revering to his older brother as a "predator."
Read the 21 most shocking statements Bob said during the 45-minute conversation...
Dale Wilcox/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
1. He says His Brother's Actions Are Indefensible: "I find myself in a waking nightmare. My brother has caused unconscionable suffering. As a father of three girls I say this with every bone in my body — I am heartbroken for the women that he has harmed. I'm a fighter. For my entire adult life, I fought for the films I want to see the light of day. I have fought for my employees, who have dedicated their lives to achieving the vision of this company that me and my brother founded. But I cannot fight what is indefensible..."
2. He Says he was Abused by His Brother: "I was also the object of a lot of his verbal abuse—at one time physical abuse. And I am not looking for one bit of sympathy from anyone. I do not put myself in the category at all of those women that he hurt. But it's a complicated situation when it's your brother doing the abusing to you as well. I saw it and I asked him to get help for many years. And that's the truth. He avoided getting the help. We begged him.
3. He Has No Remorse For His Brother: "This hurts, but I don't feel an ounce of remorse coming from him, and that kills me too. When I heard his written, lame excuse… Not an excuse. When I heard his admission of feeling remorse for the victims and then him cavalierly, almost crazily saying he was going to go out and take on the NRA, it was so disturbing to me. It was utter insanity. My daughters all felt sick hearing this because we understood he felt nothing. I don't feel he feels anything to this day. I don't."
BEI/REX/Shutterstock
4. He's Barely Spoken to His Brother in Years: First of all, let me tell you something that people don't know. For the last five years, I've probably talked to my brother ten times on any personal level. That's the fracture that's gone on. Since Dimension started, we ran two separate companies. So many of the people that he does business with — actors, actresses — I've never even met and they know it. I wanted to lead a separate existence. So we were leading two separate divisions.
5. He Says He Knew His Brother Was a Cheater But Not a Predator: I actually was quite aware that Harvey was philandering with every woman he could meet. I was sick and disgusted by his actions. But that's the extent of what [I knew]. I said, "Harvey, you're just cheating. Why do you constantly cheat?" I could see it. But I wasn't in the room with him.
For me, I thought he was literally just going out there cheating in a pervasive way. It wasn't like he even had a mistress. It was one after another and that I was aware of. But as far as being in a room and hearing the description in The New York Times? No way. No F-in way was I aware that that was the type of predator that he was. And the way he convinced people to do things? I thought they were all consensual situations.
6. He Says His Brother Was a Bully: "I'll tell you what I did know. Harvey was a bully, Harvey was arrogant, he treated people like shit all the time. That I knew. And I had to clean up for so many of his employee messes. People that came in crying to my office: 'Your brother said this, that and the other.' And I'd feel sick about it."
7. He Says Why He Tolerated His Brother's Behavior: "Because it didn't rise to a certain level. I would often counsel people and say, "You know what, you have a choice here. Leave. Leave, please leave." I don't know why some of them stayed. So I would just try to mend a broken fence. There is no mending this. This is not a broken fence."
8. He Says He Is Not Quitting: "I will not quit and leave the business that I built, rightfully so, and leave the films and filmmakers that I was involved in."
9. He Says His Brother Cared About Being Famous, But He Does Not: "Harvey was the face of the company. That's what he loves. It's actually part of his whole thing, being famous. This brother is not that brother. This brother made just as much money, ran a successful division, more successful financially than Harvey's. But I'm a different guy and I run it differently and people know it and they know I can be successful and we don't need to do any of the Harvey stuff. And there is a plan. All I'm trying to do right now is go forward, figure out a plan, me and David Glasser and the board members have an idea of what we'd like to do, that we think would be the responsible thing to do for all the critics, rightfully so, with regards to the TWC side and yet for people to keep their jobs. And the pieces of the business that still can be resurrected and continue, we think that they should."
10. There Will Be No Weinstein Name Attached to the New Company: "We're coming up with one. And it won't be familial, I promise you that.
11. On the Rumors That Jay-Z May Buy Harvey's Stake in the Company: "I'd love nothing more than that, but as far as I know, that is not a fact."
12. He Says If His Brother Tries to Fight His Firing, He Will Lose: "Anybody can do what they want to do. I cannot control other people's actions. But he was fired by the board, okay? I was on that board. I fired him. He can fight. It will be a losing fight."
13. He Says Harvey Still Has Ownership Interest in TWC, But They Are Trying to End That: "We are going to seek to sever that. It can't be done that quickly. But I am on it 24/7 and so is David Glasser and so is the board of directors that remain and so are the shareholders. This is being dealt with.
14. On the Rumors He was the Source of the TWC Leak: "That's totally untrue. I could take a lie detector test on that. I didn't and, you know, Harvey is suspicious of everybody. People that are liars—lying to his wife, to his children, to everyone — well, they have to turn around and say, 'Who stabbed me?' It's unbelievable that even to this moment he is more concerned with who sold him out.
15. He Says Harvey Still Has No Remorse for His Victims: "I don't hear concern or contrition for the victims. And I want them to hear that. Harvey has no remorse whatsoever. I have spoken to him two times [since news broke], hoping to hear 'Oh my God, what have I done?' I didn't hear that."
16. He Says He Couldn't Take His Brother Any More So He ''Divorced" Him: "I divorced my brother five years ago. Literally. And those that know me personally in this company understood how I could not take being around him on any level. And certainly my daughters and my family knew it. I could not take his cheating, his lying and also his attitude toward everyone. I had to divorce myself to survive.
17. He Says He Was Weak: "Nobody is perfect. I'm not perfect. If I made mistakes, I apologize to everyone for not standing up stronger and sooner. But if you want to take my head and the company's and everybody else's…. If I lose at the end of the day, then I lose it. But I'll fight for what I believe is right. And I'll apologize for my own lack of strength at times."
18. He Has No Idea What His Brother Will Do Now That's Out of Hollywood: "He lived for this business and he lived for the outside [persona]. There were no insides to this, as far as I can see. So unless there becomes an inner person inside there, I have no idea what he'll do."
19. He Says He Will Comply With Any Police Investigation: "A hundred percent if it came to that. If I had anything to offer, I would. A hundred percent."
20. He Says Harvey Attacked Him: "He didn't break my nose but he got physical and there were several people there, and he assaulted me. And I should've done something then."
21. He Says He Wants Hollywood to Know He's Disgusted by His Brother: "I'm mortified and disgusted by my brother's actions. And I am sick for the victims. And I feel for them. I feel for them."