Serena Williams is absolutely adoring motherhood.
The tennis champ took to Instagram on Saturday to post a seriously adorable snap of her newborn daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who was born on Sept. 1.
Along with the too-cute black-and-white photo, Serena asked her 6.8 million fans, "Ladies is a 'push present' a thing? If so what did you get if anything? #conversationstarter."
The sports legend welcomed her firstborn, alongside her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.
At the time, WPBF-25 news producer Chris Shepherd made the announcement on Twitter, writing, "Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well."
The Reddit co-founder and champ have been engaged since December 2016. She announced her pregnancy on Snapchat—by accident—this past April.
Earlier today a Twitter follower asked the tech man if the couple's dog Chip is liking the new addition to the family and Alexis said, "He's the best big brother. Very protective of her—sleeps in room w her, always around her & will puff his chest when new ppl approach."
Big daddy Alexis hasn't been able to stop gushing about his strong woman and his baby girl from the get-go. Almost a month after his first daughter was born, the proud papa posted a sweet tribute video to both mother and daughter.
But that's not all...
In July, Alexis lauded his fiancée to CNBC's SquawkBox, saying, "She's very good at a lot of things and well on her way to being an awesome mom too."
"At Reddit, it's really important for us to support men and women when they are welcoming a new member to the family and so we have a pretty generous parental leave policy," he added.
"I'll be taking off for six weeks myself and trying to do the best job possible as a new dad, a first-time dad."
What a heart-warming family!
Serena & I made this video to introduce Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (we think she'll like it one day, too) https://t.co/zbfbCnjvo5 pic.twitter.com/bD6JzCmuoZ— Alexis Ohanian ? (@alexisohanian) September 29, 2017
Check out all of Serena's best quotes on motherhood...
Mario Testino/Vogue
Serena and Alexis Ohanian didn't find out the sex of their child, but the tennis legend told Vogue she always suspected it'd be a girl. "Two weeks after we found out [I was pregnant,] I played the Australian Open," she said. "I told Alexis it has to be a girl because there I was playing in 100-degree weather, and that baby never gave me any trouble. Ride or die. Women are tough that way."
Mario Testino/Vogue
Before giving birth, Serena gave an in-depth interview to Vogue, where she discussed her inevitable return to the court. "I used to think I'd want to retire when I have kids, but no," she shared. "I'm definitely coming back."
"Walking out there and hearing the crowd, it may seem like nothing. But there's no better feeling in the world...If anything, this pregnancy has given me a new power. I think I've had a love-hate relationship with the idea of power...Not only me, but women in general sometimes feel that 'power' is a bad word."
As a female in the sports industry, she's dealt with sexism first-hand. Serena told us, "It's something we have to deal with in our lives, and I think if it is a girl, mommy is probably one of the best people that has been dealing with it, so we will have a lot of talk about!"
Article continues below
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Burberry
In conversation with E! News, Williams shared, "I have been really fortunate and I have had a really good pregnancy, and everything has just been really good. Sometimes I am walking in my house, and I'm like, 'I really like being pregnant.' I never thought I would say that. I am definitely [the type] that enjoys it."
Annie Leibovitz exclusively for Vanity Fair
"I knew it was coming. I was like, ‘Serena, you're 35, you're ready. This is what you want,'" the athlete recalled to Vanity Fair about learning of her pregnancy. "If you would have told me last year in October or November that I would have a baby, not be pregnant but have a baby, I would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world. This is kind of how I am right now. This is happening sooner than later, and it's going by so fast."
PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images
Despite taking a break from tennis throughout her pregnancy, Serena told Gayle King at a TED2017 talk, "My story isn't over...This is just a new part of my life. My baby is going to be in the stands—hopefully cheering for me, and not crying too much!"
Article continues below
Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
While making her keynote speech at the BlogHer Conference in June 2017, Williams touched on the greatest advice her mom gave her. "And so I feel like all those lessons [my mom] taught me about being so strong," she shared, "of proud of who I am, of being able to look anyone in the face and have confidence and speak with so much confidence is something that I really have been able to embrace and would love to teach my kid that."
Snapchat / Serena Williams
After announcing her pregnancy in April 2017, she penned an emotional note to her unborn child on Instagram. "My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn't know I had," she wrote. "You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you."
"I can't wait for you to join the player's box next year, but most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you.... once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. From the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. -Your Mommy."
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.