Scott Disick's got a sweet tooth!

Last night the reality star caught up with E! News at the grand opening of the Sugar Factory in Bellevue, WA. During the chat, the wild man talked about Halloween with his kids Penelope Disick and Mason Disick, who were at the event, his recent visit to the White House and what's on everyone's mind—Khloe Kardashian's quiet pregnancy.

Earlier in the week, the Lord Disick, who just got back from a whirlwind and PDA-filled trip to Mexico with 19-year-old Sofia Richie, caused quite a hubbub when he posted a photo in front of the White House (oh and joked that it would be his house in 2020).

The reality star explained that he and his kids got a tour of the presidential home. He explained, "We ran through the place."

As for what the tiny tots thought of the commander-in-chief's humble abode, he exclaimed, "They thought it was amazing! I went as a kid and I still have those memories of seeing the White House and we were able to get a lot of information and take the kids through, and they kind of got to feel a little bit of a couple hundred years of history within a place that's running the entire country. So, it was pretty cool."

Disick did admit there were no run-ins with Donald Trumpduring the brief visit.