Inside AmfAR Los Angeles' Star-Studded Tribute to Julia Roberts: Glamour, Glitz and Goldie Hawn

amfAR Gala, Julia Roberts, Fergie

Kevin Mazur/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

Just two weeks shy of her 50th birthday, superstar Julia Roberts got quite the honor at the amfAR Los Angeles Gala at the Ron Burkle Green Acres Estate in Beverly Hills.

The star-studded event, which was chalk full of huge A-listers like Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Sean Penn, Heidi Klum and more, was hosted by James Corden. Despite the controversial week in Hollywood news, the stars managed to have a ball of a time at the charity event.

In addition to speeches and a lively auction, both Chris Martin and Fergie performed for the glittering crowd. Guests also celebrated in the fight against HIV/AIDS with Belvedere Vodka. 

But what else happened? Get all the inside details...

During the cocktail hour, Klum spent at least 30 minutes talking to Diane Sawyer on the patio. A source says, "They were having a deep, quiet discussion and were both fully engaged."

 

When it was time to eat, Penn "very quietly sauntered into the dining room" and sat at the head table with Hanks, Julia and Danny and her My Best Friend's Wedding co-star Dermott Mulroney. Penn also donated $15,000 to amfAR. 

 

Hudson was seated with Hawn, Melanie Griffith, Colton Haynes and Sophia Bush.

 

Corden then got up to host and had a few zingers. He later welcomed Martin on stage to sing four songs, including an acoustic version of "Pretty Woman." The pair also did a duet of "Nothing Compares 2 U" and then came up with a "new" song called "Julia Roberts' Smile."

 

The lyrics were, "When there are things that get me so down / I ask all of the mystics as they sat still / They ask if they watch Mystic Pizza When you watch Pretty Woman / It is the smile that lifts you / That Julia Roberts smile it stretches for half a mile / it never goes out of style."

Hanks, who appeared at the event without wife Rita Wilson, gave a wild 15-minute speech before welcoming his bestie onstage. 

Hanks said, "[Julia has] a magnificent marriage and a fabulous family. Like you, I love Julia Roberts. I just love her. She's magnificent, come on! We love Julia Roberts. And here's the deal, it's right that you give this to her tonight, it's right that you honor her because she knows what's important in this world and she smells wonderful. Ladies and gentleman, Julia Roberts!"

In her speech, Roberts made sure to give her hubby Danny Moder a big shout out.

She said it meant so much "…to have my beloved husband here who is really the man that taught me what it means to give, and who inspires me each day to manifest my own creative destiny. And I really, deeply appreciate that."

After the speeches, Fergie came on stage and gave a rousing performance (even though a few people left during it).

She ended the night with "I've Got a Feeling", to which she walked into the crowd and grabbed Roberts arm to come dance on stage, who then grabbed Connie Britton's arm on her way to the stage. They danced on stage with Fergie. Then out of nowhere comes Bethenny Frankel came on stage with all of them!

Check out what everyone wore to the big event...

amfAR Gala, Julia Roberts

Getty Images

Julia Roberts

The Oscar winner is back in black at the amfAR Gala that was held in her honor.

amfAR Gala, Kate Hudson, Melanie Griffith, Goldie Hawn

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka

Goldie Hawn, Melanie Griffith & Kate Hudson

The trio of ladies looked absolutely fabulous at the event.

amfAR Gala, James Corden, Julia Carey

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka

James Corden and Julia Carey

The Late Night with James Corden host and his pregnant wife were all smiles at the gala.

amfAR Gala, Michelle Rodriguez

Getty Images

Michelle Rodriguez

The Fast and the Furious franchise actress was all about the black-on-black ensemble.

amfAR Gala, Ashley Greene

Getty Images

Ashley Greene

The actress went for a blonde style and a navy jumpsuit for the amfAR gala.

amfAR Gala, Connie Britton

Getty Images

Connie Britton

The Nashville star opted for black for the charity event.

amfAR Gala, Bethenny Frankel

Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel

The reality star was quite the lady in red with her daring and low-cut gown.

amfAR Gala, Victoria Justice

Getty Images

Victoria Justice

The actress was all about the flower power at the glittering gala.

amfAR Gala, Sophia Bush

Getty Images

Sophia Bush

The actress was feelin' blue in her tube top and pants, paired with red accessories. 

amfAR Gala, Kate Hudson

Getty Images

Kate Hudson

Sporting a two-toned ensemble, the actress went for a dramatic look.

amfAR Gala, Heidi Klum

Getty Images

Heidi Klum

The recently single Project Runway hosted dazzled at the gala.

amfAR Gala, Bethanny Frankel, Fergie and Selita Ebanks

Kevin Tachman/amfAR2017/Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel, Fergie & Selita Ebanks

The reality star and the model danced it out as the songstress rocked the night away at star-studded charity bash on Oct. 13.

