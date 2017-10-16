Is it just us, or could the Real Housewives of Orange County cast whoop this season up just a bit?

For 12 impressive seasons, viewers have witnessed everything from wine tosses and ATV accidents to home evictions and cancer lies.

But as we approach episode 15 of the current season, fans are still waiting for that signature drama that has made Orange County one of the most popular—and successful—cities in the Bravo franchise.

Before you change that channel or focus all your energy on Real Housewives of Dallas airing just one hour later, many cast members have a priceless piece of advice: Just be patient because the wait will be worth it.

"I feel like this season finally really picks up and everybody is together and we leave the country together so there's nowhere to hide, conversations have to happen. People have to talk or express how they're feeling about one another," Lydia McLaughlin teased to E! News exclusively at the one-year anniversary party for NOBLEMAN Magazine. "What everybody's been waiting for starts to happen."