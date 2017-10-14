EXCLUSIVE!

Reliving Cake Boss Buddy Valastro's Best Desserts of All Time

Buddy Valastro, Cake Boss

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

There are pastry chefs and then there is the Cake Boss.

Whether traveling the country on his TLC reality show or serving guests at one of his many Carlo's Bakery locations, Buddy Valastro knows how to whip up a tasty treat after that main meal.

And with today being National Dessert Day, there's no better time to celebrate a man who has wowed us with his clever, unique and totally edible creations.

"For me, [creating desserts is] how I zone out and relax. Some people meditate but I'll pipe elaborate patterns on to cakes whenever I need to clear my head," Buddy shared with E! News exclusively. "It takes such an intense amount of focus and discipline to be precise that it actually rids me of a lot of my stress. After all of that, there's this really beautiful, delectable sort of finished product that makes people happy. Can you beat that?"

From wedding celebrations and birthday parties to company milestones and holiday desserts, Buddy never disappoints fans and his customers with his designs.

And for those who may not be the best cook in the family, Buddy has some advice.

"I know not everyone has time to whip up something from scratch and I would never in my life think to judge someone for it. But know your medium," he explained. "Take a boxed dessert mix and make it yours. Add a little bacon and shaved coconut to your cream cheese frosting or maybe top your dulce de leche cake with some caramel popcorn for texture. Literally think outside the box and add your own twist to it!"

And if you need even more inspiration, you're in luck. We pulled just a few of Buddy's unforgettable cake designs in our gallery below.

Buddy Valastro, Cake Boss

Tom Briglia/Getty Images

Roll the Dice

Back in 2010, Buddy Valastro helped celebrate Bally's 30th Birthday in Atlantic City with a winning cake design. 

Cake Boss Cakes

TLC/Carlo's Bakery

Fire Up the Grill

Whether you're craving hamburgers, hot dogs or dessert for your next BBQ, Buddy literally has a cake for that. 

Buddy Valastro, Cake Boss

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Welcome Home

Buddy never hesitates to design cakes for those he loves. Just look at this dessert he made for the network that carries his long-running reality show. 

Cake Boss Cakes

TLC/Carlo's Bakery

Good Morning Cake

While celebrating Robin Roberts' return to Good Morning America, Buddy made sure every detail was perfect for the welcome back celebration. 

Buddy Valastro, Cake Boss

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Scream for Ice Cream

What's your flavor? While celebrating Haagen-Dazs ice cream's 50th birthday party, the reality star created a masterpiece based on the company's signature flavors. 

Cake Boss Cakes

TLC/Carlo's Bakery

How Sweet It Is

In celebration of Nathan's Hot Dogs, Buddy created a massive replica complete with yellow mustard frosting. 

Buddy Valastro, Cake Boss

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Say Cheese

Back in season three of Cake Boss, Buddy showcased his pizza cake that could have anyone craving a few slices of pepperoni.  

Cake Boss Cakes

TLC/Carlo's Bakery

Game On

In anticipation for the NFL draft, Buddy created a replica of a hockey player and net. And we swear, it's all edible including the vanilla buttercream flavors.

Cake Boss Cakes

TLC/Carlo's Bakery

Birthday Cake

In honor of Willie Nelson's 80th birthday, Buddy and his team created something extra special for the country music legend. 

Cake Boss Cakes

TLC/Carlo's Bakery

Giddy Up

Back in season six of Cake Boss, Buddy managed to pull off a sculptured horse, cowboy and moving lasso. Chocolate fudge and vanilla buttercream is included.  

Cake Boss Cakes

TLC/Carlo's Bakery

Que Bueno

Also in season six of Cake Boss, Buddy created a vanilla sponge with french cream and strawberries. As an added bonus, the two dancers on the side of the cake spin. 

"Get messy in the kitchen, make an awesome cake, then cut a huge slice to dig in to while you watch Cake Boss," Buddy advised us. Don't mind if we do, sir!

Cake Boss airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. only on TLC.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

