Reliving Cake Boss Buddy Valastro's Best Desserts of All Time

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
There are pastry chefs and then there is the Cake Boss.
Whether traveling the country on his TLC reality show or serving guests at one of his many Carlo's Bakery locations, Buddy Valastro knows how to whip up a tasty treat after that main meal.
And with today being National Dessert Day, there's no better time to celebrate a man who has wowed us with his clever, unique and totally edible creations.
"For me, [creating desserts is] how I zone out and relax. Some people meditate but I'll pipe elaborate patterns on to cakes whenever I need to clear my head," Buddy shared with E! News exclusively. "It takes such an intense amount of focus and discipline to be precise that it actually rids me of a lot of my stress. After all of that, there's this really beautiful, delectable sort of finished product that makes people happy. Can you beat that?"
From wedding celebrations and birthday parties to company milestones and holiday desserts, Buddy never disappoints fans and his customers with his designs.
And for those who may not be the best cook in the family, Buddy has some advice.
"I know not everyone has time to whip up something from scratch and I would never in my life think to judge someone for it. But know your medium," he explained. "Take a boxed dessert mix and make it yours. Add a little bacon and shaved coconut to your cream cheese frosting or maybe top your dulce de leche cake with some caramel popcorn for texture. Literally think outside the box and add your own twist to it!"
And if you need even more inspiration, you're in luck. We pulled just a few of Buddy's unforgettable cake designs in our gallery below.
"Get messy in the kitchen, make an awesome cake, then cut a huge slice to dig in to while you watch Cake Boss," Buddy advised us. Don't mind if we do, sir!
Cake Boss airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. only on TLC.
