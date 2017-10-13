Are you ready for Taylor Swift 's secret sessions?!

As the countdown continues for the release of Reputation on November 10, a few lucky fans were treated to a private album listening party with the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer.

According to several fan sites and social media users, Taylor hand-picked around 100 lucky guests to attend the intimate event in London where songs from the new album were played.

According to one lucky guest, words that were used to describe the album included "sexy, shady, a nighttime album, more emotionally complex than 1989 and better than Red."

If you don't trust the Swiftie, Taylor herself liked the post meaning this fan is onto something.