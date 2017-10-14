Terma / SL / BACKGRID
Clearly, two-tone denim is having a moment.
As evidenced by stars like Hilary Duff, Kate Mara and Alessandra Ambrosio, the jean trend is being worn in every possible way: as paneled accents, to emphasize design shapes and even as one-half of pants—yes, literally the front is a different color than the back.
While some may think this trend is a bit odd, the Younger star proves it's made for lazy weekend. The bottoms alone make a statement, which means you can pair it with just a simple, white tee and it'll look like you've tried. If only everything else in our closets worked the same way.
Should you want to dress the jeans up, there are quite versatile as well. Need proof? Keep scrolling.
BACKGRID
The color difference on Kate's jeans are ever-so subtle. To add a preppy touch to the edgy trend, pair it with a pattern top or jacket and some leather slides.
Paneled Cut Out Fringe Hem Jeans, $63.00
Relaxed crop Cigar jeans, $69.99
Splash News
While this may look like a "business in the front, party in the back" type of dual-tone design, the Victoria's Secret model's red boots anchored the entire look.
Vintage Mashup Boyfit Jeans, $198.00
Vintage Hi-Rise Jean, $19.99
