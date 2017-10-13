Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are there for each other 100 percent.

The couple reveals how they lean on each other for support in an exclusive new interview with E! News' Will Marfuggi for One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief. Lopez has been very active in hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico, donating $1 million to the cause last month.

The actress and singer made the donation announcement during a September press conference alongside New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. During her speech, Lopez also talked about her family in Puerto Rico. At the time, she hadn't heard from them since the hurricane hit, but just days later she learned that her aunt and uncle were safe.