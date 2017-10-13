Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Breaks Down His Signature Look

Use Concealer as an Eye Primer: "It acts as a base for me and also evens out the skin tone and takes away any darkness," he explained. "I used the same concealer underneath her eye and a little bit on the center of her forehead and on the chin here for like a little highlight."

Use Lipgloss to Emphasize the Eyes: "Just for fun, I used a little bit of the Laura Mercier Lip Glacé—it's called Bronze Gold Accent. I take a little bit of this lipgloss, put it on my finger and just tap it on the eyelids [over pigment] for an alluring, evening look," Mario instructed.

Line Lips Before Adding Lipgloss: The biggest complaint about gloss is that it gets messy, but lining the lips first ensure the product will last—and not smudge—for a little bit longer. "I just added it right over that lip liner. It gives it that beautiful, sheer pop of color. And [Nectar] really looks good over any lipstick colors.

Is that Kim K. in the mirror? No, just your next must-try look.