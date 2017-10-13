What a little pumpkin!

Just in time for Halloween, Rob Kardashian took his daughter Dream Kardashian to the zoo for a few fall festivities. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star couldn't resist snapping a picture of his little one smiling and sitting on a barrel of hay in front of some pumpkins and a cornfield. The proud father shared the photo on Twitter along with a few pumpkin and ghost emojis.

In true Kardashian style, the outing was a family event. Rob shared another photo of Dream posing with her two-year-old cousin Reign Disick behind a spooktacular photo wall. Disick is the child of Rob's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick.

"Cousin LOVE," he wrote upon sharing the picture on Twitter.