Harvey Weinstein is receiving both inpatient and outpatient treatment amid the numerous sexual assault and harassment allegations against him, E! News has learned.
A spokesperson for the producer confirmed the news to E! News on Saturday, following recent reports that he was seeking treatment.
"Mr. Weinstein is receiving inpatient as well as outpatient medical treatment for the next month or so," the spokesperson said.
No further details were given and the producer's whereabouts were not made known.
Over the past couple of week, at least 50 women have accused the produce of sexual misconduct and six of them, including Rose McGowan and Italian star and xXx cast member Asia Argento, say he raped him. Weinstein has apologized for past treatment of colleagues but denies allegations of non-consensual sex.
Police in Los Angeles, New York and London are investigating several sexual misconduct allegations. Weinstein has not been charged with a crime. The controversy has cost his him job, his marriage and many of his honors.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Last week, after reports say Weinstein was headed to rehab, paparazzi encountered him outside the Los Angeles home of one of his daughters.
"I'm hanging in, I'm trying my best," he said at the time. "Guys, I'm not doing OK but I'm trying."
"I gotta get help, guys," he said, as seen in a video posted on TMZ. "You know what, we all make mistakes, second chance I hope."
A day later, Weinstein was spotted in Arizona, dining with friends.
On Friday, a source told E! News that the producer was still in the state and "going to an outpatient center during the day" and staying at a hotel, adding, "He isn't taking things seriously at all and is more concerned about business and his next moves. He is just going through the motions with counseling and doesn't seem concerned at all about what's to come."
Weinstein has not commented.
TMZ reported that day that Weinstein had completed a one-week outpatient program to treat psychological issues and was leaving the state.
News of Weinstein undergoing inpatient treatment also comes a week after TMZ reported that authorities responded to a 911 call made by his daughter Remy to "say her dad was suicidal." Police told E! News they had arrived at the house in response to a "family disturbance" but could not confirm the call was about Weinstein.
A friend of Weinstein told Page Six that the producer is not suicidal, but "his heart is breaking for his kids."