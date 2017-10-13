Malin Akerman Is Engaged to Actor Jack Donnelly

She said yes!

Malin Akerman is engaged to her British actor boyfriend Jack Donnelly. The 39-year-old actress just shared the exciting news on Instagram Friday.

"This sweet and loving man has stepped into our lives and stole both our hearts!" Akerman wrote to her social media followers. "I think we're gonna keep him around for a while #engaged #isaidyes #jackdonnelly #family #yes."

The pair first sparked romance rumors back in March 2017 when they were spotted packing on the PDA in Puerto Rico.