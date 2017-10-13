Jessica Alba and her hubby Cash Warren are expecting their third child together, but could there be more babies after this one?
E! News caught up with the actress to chat about The Honest Company's new Honest Cleaning Collection during which she opened up a bit about about work, family and her pregnancy.
"Last one," she quipped, laughing when we asked about being pregnant with baby No.3. She's already a mama to two daughters, Honor, 9, and Haven, 6.
And we don't blame her! How does someone raise three children, uphold a successful acting career and manage her own company all at the same time?
Well, that's actually something she explained a bit more in-depth.
"I think it's the quality of time that you put in at work and how you're fed at work and what you bring home," Alba explained. "And also what you let go of when you come home."
She continued, "A happy work place actually makes for a healthier person and healthier children. If you work five hours a day but you hate your job, your attitude when you come home and what that imposes on your kids outlook and their life and their relationship with them, it actually really affects it. But if you're happy—even if you come home late and you're working long hours—if they see that you're happy and you're in a good mood and you're present with them that's way better than you spending ten hours a day with them in misery."
This is a topic Alba has taken into consideration when it comes to running her business.
"I try to create as healthy and inspiring and creative of an environment for everyone, whether you're a chemist, or you're an [operations] person, or you're a developer, an engineer… I hope people feel inspired, and I hope they feel like they can be creative, think outside the box, push the envelope."
Meanwhile, as she gets ready to welcome another baby into the world, we had to pick her brain on how she balances her kids' healthiness with letting them be every day kids.
"I want them to get into the dirt and play," she said. "You know it's important for kids to be exposed to things in the environment. If you put a bubble around them, then their immune systems actually are weaker so it is important for that."
She continued, laughing, "I think there's a balance between filth and sharing snot and then letting them get dirty, right? There's a balance. So washing hands is important in the house."
Raising her two daughters helped her see the importance of creating truly clean and safe hand soap for family households. Not to mention, similar cleaning products—like laundry detergent, bathroom cleaner and dishsoap—are just as important, which is why Alba included these in the new launch.
"We had cleaning products in the original launch of the Honest Company, but when you use contract manufactures to help develop your formulas, it's different than actually owning your formulas and doing it in house," she explained. "It's just a different process than working with an outside manufacturer to help you develop verse you doing it in -house."
She continued, "Before, I was just so frustrated because I didn't have what I needed, and I didn't have a company I could trust that stood for the values that I really wanted in [The Honest] company. And now I have peace of mind."
Not to mention, she has a bigger hand in the formulation process, more than ever before.
"If I have feedback, or if I'm like, 'I'd like this formula to be a little thinner or I'd like that one to be a little thicker, I want it to have a little more pigment, or can you try this fragrance?'" she explained. "[We] can do it immediately and by the afternoon you can have something...when normally that back and forth can last weeks just to get another version of something."
As far as healthy eating goes, Alba says it's simple: Kids will mimic their parents.
"Your kids are just going to really mirror what you do," she explained. "If you're sitting there chowing on processed food and fake food all the time, and you don't have any healthy options and you're trying to only make then eat differently, they're going to see that you're a hypocrite. So I think it's like walking the walk and not just talking the talk."