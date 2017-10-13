Give Us Your Honest Opinion on Dynasty, The Gifted, The Mayor and 7 More New Fall Shows

  • By
  • &

by Tierney Bricker |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Alessandra Ambrosio

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bill Murray, West Side Story, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Bill Murray Performs West Side Story Medley on The Late Show Because Why Not?

Supermarket Sweep

Attention, Shoppers! Supermarket Sweep Is Coming Back to TV

Phew, we don't know about you, but we're tired.

Why? Because we've reached the end of premiere-mania, fellow couch potatoes, with a whole bunch of new shows premiering, attempting to earn a coveted slot on our DVRs. A few weeks ago, we asked you to weigh in on eight of the freshman dramas and comedies, and now, we want your honest opinion on the latest ten newbies to premiere this fall. 

Some of the shows we're asking you to sound off on include The CW's glitzy Dynasty reboot, two new superhero shows (ABC's Marvel's Inhumans and Fox's The Gifted), and The Mayor

Photos

We Ranked All the New 2017 Fall TV Shows: What's No. 1?

Nathalie Kelley, Jeremy Piven, Lea Michele, Sean Teale

The CW, CBS, ABC, Fox

From the last round of voting, three shows have snagged full-season orders: CBS' Young Sheldon and SEAL Team, along with ABC's The Good Doctor. Of the ten in this round-up, only Marvel's Inhumans has a full-season order, but was immediately picked up for one when the project was first announced. 

But let's get to the fun part! Vote in the latest polls now to have your voice heard:

Weigh In on New Fall Shows, Part 2!
Marvel's Inhumans
40.0
60.0
Wisdom of the Crowd
41.2
58.8
Ghosted
64.7
35.3
Ten Days in the Valley
40.0
60.0
9JKL
47.4
52.6
The Gifted
75.0
25.0
The Mayor
77.3
22.7
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World
50.0
50.0
Valor
28.6
71.4
Dynasty
65.4
34.6

After voting in our polls above about whether or not you loved or hated the new fall shows that have premiered (so far), head on down to the comments to let us know why you feel that way!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2017 Fall TV Preview , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.