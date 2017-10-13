Inside Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy's Romantic (and Rare!) Date Night in NYC

This is something we don't see very often!

Mary-Kate Olsen and hubby Olivier Sarkozy enjoyed a romantic (and rare) date night in NYC last night. The super-private couple held hands and posed for pics while attending the "Take Home A Nude" annual auction at Sotheby's.

Olsen wore a long black coat dress and white shoes while her hubby looked dapper in a gray suit, shit and tie.

But Olsen and Sarkozy aren't the only surprising celeb couple on our radar today. 

Watch the E! News clip for more scoop on some more surprising Hollywood lovebirds!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

