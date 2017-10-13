No teenager ever wants a parent to crash their high school party...Well, maybe with the exception of Kate Hudson.
The actress joined Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night and recalled a moment in which her mom, Goldie Hawn, crashed a party she was throwing at their house with her brother, Oliver Hudson, when they were both teenagers.
"We thought it was going to be like 20 people, but 50 of our friends were at the house," Kate dished. "We're having a blast, and all of a sudden the door flings open, and it was my mother...Everything just stopped."
"She looked around as you would think she would in one of her films, just like looking around," she recalled. "And then she goes to the lights, and she turns the lights way down, and she goes, 'Kids, lighting is everything.'" LOL!
Of course, all the kids' friends thought Goldie was the coolest mom ever, but Kate and Oliver knew they were about to be in big trouble.
"We were like, 'It's going to be so bad in the morning,'" Kate laughed.