Meet Hollywood's Biggest Fashion Risk-Takers

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
While an outlandish outfit may catch you off guard, style inspiration rarely strikes in the realm of ordinary.
For our fearless style icons that have created their reputation from their keen eye and bold fashion, ordinary isn't an option. They stun every time, no matter what. Sure, they have the best stylists at their side, but the fear of doing too much or not enough never goes away. To hold their style status, celebs like Solange have to the walk the fine line, having faith that their taste is more than enough. While you may not initially understand Lady Gaga's meat dress or Rihanna's abstract Met Gala gown, these are the looks that take over the internet and inspire fashion lovers worldwide.
If you've succumbed to the ways of fashion revolutionaries, look no further. Check out eight celebrities who break fashion rules in the right ways.
Beware: You may start wearing 10-inch heels, glitter or feathers after beholding these unconventional looks. They may seem hard to recreate at first, but you can adapt style tips here and there from each starlet and add some spice to your daily wardrobe.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
This gen-Z actress has become such a fashion icon in such a short amount of time. There's a reason she was a VIP at the Chanel couture show earlier this year. Fashion moguls, like Karl Lagerfeld, know that this Disney starlet can rock tweed suits, colonial frocks and puffy-sleeved crop tops alike.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Blanchard modernizes a high-neck floral dress with strappy heels and bright colors.
Josh Brasted/Getty Images
The R&B singer plays with patterns and bright colors with her street style and red carpet looks.
Article continues below
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Solange's canary-yellow threads at the 2016 Met Gala are a reflection of her unique sense of style. The accordion pleating of her skirt and fan-like top contrast her tight leggings of the same color. Knowles knows how to play with dimensions both in the recording studio and dressing room.
George Pimentel/WireImage
Besides being an acting chameleon who can go from Grace Kelly to Civil War matriarch, Martha Farnsworth, Nicole is not afraid to experiment with her wardrobe. The award-winning actress embodies a fashion-forward Southern belle who time travels on occasion, in multi-patterned floor-length finery or sequined silhouettes that practically bewitch a crowd.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Birds of a feather flock together, because both Nicole Kidman and FKA Twigs look to exotic-winged creatures for their red carpet looks. The sleeves of Kidman's Gucci green dress reflect the feathers of a peacock tied in with a glamorous plunge-neck, green metallic gown.
Article continues below
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
FKA Twig's siren-like songs may have drawn us all in. Yet, it's her knack for unorthodox dressing that is hypnotizing. The star dominates the carpet with celestial looks like a Christopher Kane dress covered in hands or bohemian jewelry that contrasts a delicate, flowy gown.
Mike Marsland/WireImage
FKA Twigs' feathery threads definitely fly with us. The layers of rainbow feathers are reminiscent of an exotic bird, but we say that in the best way possible. No one else would be able to pull this look off, space buns and statement lip included.
Best Image / BACKGRID
We found Rihanna's style in a hopeless place. It's no surprise that the singing sensation frequents the best dressed list. She can seamlessly transform from neon grunge to a princess in a ball gown. And each time she does it, Rihanna makes the style her own, adding exotic features and funky accessories like a bold berry lip.
Article continues below
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
When a party has a theme, you can always count on Rihanna to stick to it. The good girl gone bad looks nothing but good in an ensemble fresh off the Commes des Garcons AW 17 runway. The 2017 Met Gala may have not been ready for the singer's layers and layers of three-dimensional flowers that formed into a dress, but they sure weren't surprised.
James Devaney/GC Images
You change your mind, like Katy Perry changes her clothes—and her hair for that matter. The singer's hair may go from a mid-length blue to a platinum pixie cut, but one thing remains consistent about her aesthetic: There's no such thing as too much sparkle. Whether on the red carpet, on stage or the street, Katy Perry is as luminous as a firework.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The pop sensation lit up the 2017 Grammy red carpet in a shimmery Tom Ford dress of a pink champagne hue. Her metallic rose gold turtleneck was complemented by a feather pink skirt that no doubt went "Swish, Swish" on the red carpet.
Article continues below
Splash News
Celine's style is like fine wine: It gets better with time. The French Canadian singer has always been known for love ballads that stand the test of time—"It's All Coming Back To Me," anyone? Her runway worthy wardrobe mixed with everyday wear has put her on the map in the fashion world, as well. And with Law Roach as her new stylist (who she shares with Zendaya), it's clear that "A New Day Has Come" in Dion's dress.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
We can't help but "Surrender" to Celine's Dion's edgy chic Versace gown at the 2017 Met Gala. The high-low black skirt paired with a matching top and tulle headdress are the definition of fashion as art.
James Devaney/GC Images
Lady Gaga's musical numbers are theatrical to say the least, but her ever-evolving personas tend to follow her off stage. From the fro-headed jazz goddess that is Tony Bennett's other half, to the glam cowgirl Joanne, Gaga is an artist through and through. And if that's not enough of a reason to follow her wardrobe, then at least admire her for sticking it out in 10-inch heels.
Article continues below
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Style icons like Gaga are rare. Mother Monster takes the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards stage in head-to-toe cuts fresh from the butcher. You can't get more of a rule-breaker than that.
RELATED ARTICLE: Why Kendall + Kylie Lingerie Is the Jenners' Best Collection Yet
RELATED ARTICLE: Kerry Washington's Fall Boots Are Red Hot