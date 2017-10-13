Miles Teller's fiancée Keleigh Sperry may be engaged to one of Hollywood's "It Guys" right now, but that doesn't mean she's not just like us when it comes to freaking out about relationship stuff...

As you likely know, Teller proposed to his longtime girlfriend in August, popping the question while on an African safari—so romantic, right? But even he admits he had Sperry tricked in the months leading up to that moment.

Stopping by Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Teller revealed he took Sperry on a trip for their four-year anniversary in May, which she figured would come with a proposal...but it didn't.