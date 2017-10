Are you ready for some Friday cuteness? Because we have 36 newborn pandas for you to see!

A video posted to YouTube shows the panda cubs making their debut to the media in Sichuan Province, China on Friday. According to Euronews, the pandas were born at the China Giant Panda Protection and Research Center this year and they're all one to five months old.

The China Global Television Network Twitter account also posted an adorable video of the panda cubs on Friday.