Getty Images
Getty Images
Ivana Trump wants you to know she's "First Lady Trump," not the "First Lady of America."
President Donald Trump's ex-wife made her comments on The Wendy Williams Show in an interview that aired on Friday, days after ABC aired a Good Morning America interview with her in which she called herself just "First Lady."
The U.S. leader's current wife Melania Trump's spokesperson had clapped back to the latter comments with a statement saying, "Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for [her son] Barron and the President. She loves living in Washington, DC and is honored by her role as First Lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books. There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex, this is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise."
"I tell you, I'm technically 'First Lady Trump,'" Ivana, who is promoting her new book Raising Trump, told Wendy Williams. "I was first wife. I don't know what is Melania's problem. She just have to get over it. She is First Lady of America but I'm First Lady Trump, excuse me, and have three grownup kids."
When asked about Melania's rep's clapback, Ivana said, "I have no idea why she did it, 'cause I never said I'm 'First Lady of America.' Better her than me, frankly, you know."
Melania has not commented on Ivana's latest comments.
In her GMA interview, Ivana had said, "I have the direct number to White House but I don't really want to call him there because Melania is there. I don't really want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that because I'm basically first Trump wife, OK? I'm First Lady, OK?"
Ivana, a Czech-American, was married to the U.S. leader from 1977 to 1992 and shares three adult children with him—Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump.
In addition to them and Barron, 11, the president also has an adult daughter, Tiffany Trump, with his second ex-wife Marla Maples, to whom he was married between 1993 and 1999.
In her book, Ivana calls Marla a "showgirl."
When asked about her, Ivana told Williams, "I'm not going to discuss Marla Maples or the showgirl. Not a chance."