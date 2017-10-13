Hear it from the mom herself!

Mindy Kaling paid a visit to Ellen DeGeneres's daytime talk show set on Friday to personally verify some baby news. As the actress gleefully told the host, she is pregnant with a baby girl.

"I am not waiting," the actress told DeGeneres when she asked about finding out the sex. "I wanted to know way early. I'm having a girl." Cue confetti drop

However, this is not the first time we're hearing this news. Last month, Kaling's co-stars spilled the beans to press about her baby girl, including her Wrinkle in Time co-star Oprah Winfrey.

"I had told Oprah and Reese [Witherspoon] on a movie we're working on, Wrinkle in Time, and she announced it at press," Kaling explained. "She was very excited."