Hear it from the mom herself!
Mindy Kaling paid a visit to Ellen DeGeneres's daytime talk show set on Friday to personally verify some baby news. As the actress gleefully told the host, she is pregnant with a baby girl.
"I am not waiting," the actress told DeGeneres when she asked about finding out the sex. "I wanted to know way early. I'm having a girl." Cue confetti drop
However, this is not the first time we're hearing this news. Last month, Kaling's co-stars spilled the beans to press about her baby girl, including her Wrinkle in Time co-star Oprah Winfrey.
"I had told Oprah and Reese [Witherspoon] on a movie we're working on, Wrinkle in Time, and she announced it at press," Kaling explained. "She was very excited."
Hey, if anyone is going to announce such special news, Winfrey is certainly at the top of our list and, as it turns out, Kaling's, too. "At first it was like, 'OK, if anyone was going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person,'" she said. "You can't complain that much about it. You also can't be like, 'Hey, Oprah, zip it.' Because she's almost like a religious figure."
"I actually thought, 'Well, ok, if there's one person I have to tell my daughter about that revealed her existence to the world, Oprah's pretty good," Kaling added. "At a certain point, I was like, you can't take it back, so I thought—there are worst things."
E! News first broke the news of Kaling's pregnancy in July. As a source said at the time, the future arrival was "an unexpected surprise," but that production schedules for her projects would go on as scheduled.
She later confirmed the news publicly during an interview with Willie Geist on Sunday Today in early September. "It's so unknown to me," she said of parenthood. "I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I'm like, 'OK, it's out of my hands,' which is kind of a fun feeling."
So far, so good. As Kaling said of her pregnancy up until this point, "I've had a pretty great time of it so far, but I think I took a lot for granted before this now that I'm in my current situation like sitting—I'm obsessed with sitting."