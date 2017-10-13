However, the audience soon got a bonus surprise, thanks to the arrival of actor Luke Evans. "Do you guys think this is sexy?" the Beauty and the Beast star told them. "There's nothing sexy about what's happening here."

Clearly, the star was confident about his skills. "I'm just saying—if this is truly a riff-off of the sexiest vocals, then as far as I'm concerned, you guys can just battle it out for second and third place," he added in a burn.

So, to show off his skills, he serenaded the crowd with Foreigner's "I Want to Know What Love Is."

Corden felt a loss. "I guess what they say is true—no one sings like Gaston," he told Evans. However, after the two consoled the defeated host, the trio united for quite the sexy finale to the tune of Al Green's "Let's Stay Together."