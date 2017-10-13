Best Dressed of the Week: Rihanna, Ciara & More

It was an epic week of fall fashion.

From denim trends to boots of all shapes and sizes, street style revealed all of the things we love most about dressing during this season. Case in point: Ciara's above-the-knee, heeled boots with a pattern that will make you stop in traffic. Between these metallic stunners and Victoria Beckham's burgundy beauties, you'll want to start planning a shopping trip, beware.

Celebrities did more than provide drool-worthy inspiration this week. They reminded us of the style lessons that apply for fall style. For one, when you want to throw on a white T-shirt and jeans, add accents, like Alessandra Ambrosio's red belt and boots, to make the look your own. Next, don't be afraid to mix patterns and colors when layering like Rita Ora. Being fearless in your style has serious payoff.