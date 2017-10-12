Surf's up.
Blue Crush is set to come barreling back...as a TV show. NBC is set to reboot the beloved 2002 surf movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. What's the opposite of a cruel summer? Oh, a happy fall. (OK, we admit, that one was lame.)
Currently in development and in the early stages, the TV version of Blue Crush will be executive produced and written by Hannah Schneider (The CW's Reign), with Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo and Jillian Kugler also serving as EPs.
The film version starred Kate Bosworth, Michelle Rodriguez and Sanoe Lake as three surfers living in Hawaii, with Bosworth's character attempting to make her mark in the surfing world after a near-death accident in the water.
Universal Pictures
The Vampire Diaries' Matt Davis also starred in the movie that became a surprise hit in the summer of 2002, grossing over $50 million dollars. A straight-to-DVD sequel (though it was unrelated to the original) also came out in 2011.
NBC's reboot will also be a story of female empowerment and ambition, set on Hawaii's North Shore. After a tragic accident, a surfer will work to revive her career and help save her local community, which is being threatened by commercialism and shady surf politics.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)