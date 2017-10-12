Surf's up.

Blue Crush is set to come barreling back...as a TV show. NBC is set to reboot the beloved 2002 surf movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. What's the opposite of a cruel summer? Oh, a happy fall. (OK, we admit, that one was lame.)

Currently in development and in the early stages, the TV version of Blue Crush will be executive produced and written by Hannah Schneider (The CW's Reign), with Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo and Jillian Kugler also serving as EPs.

The film version starred Kate Bosworth, Michelle Rodriguez and Sanoe Lake as three surfers living in Hawaii, with Bosworth's character attempting to make her mark in the surfing world after a near-death accident in the water.