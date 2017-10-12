Of course, that doesn't mean that Amelia (and viewers) weren't put through the wringer during tonight's episode, which saw the various stages of recovery from her quite intense surgery, which involved an 11-hour wait before she even came out of anesthesia, a bit of the aforementioned locked-in syndrome scare ("Am I gorked?" she asked herself once she realized she wasn't speaking out loud), a detour into speaking French, and finally, a momentary lapse in memory when it came to brother Derek's (Patrick Dempsey) death. (We choked up when she asked to call him and we're not ashamed to admit it!) But only one scared Scorsone to the core.

"I mean, I think the initial wake up when she thinks that she's talking and realizes it's happening in her head and no one can hear her. I can't imagine the kind of crushing, claustrophobic horror of that situation," the actress said. "Do you remember that movie [The Diving Bell and the Butterfly]? Oh my god, when they guy wakes up and he has that rare condition where he's fully conscious but [he's trapped.] I couldn't even finish that movie, it was so crushingly horrifying. It was such a nightmare. So when she wakes up in that state, I mean, just the possibility of living you life that way, panicking about it, and not even being able to articulate that your panicking, it just seems like an episode of The Twilight Zone. So that was awful. You know, speaking French for the rest of your life, that would've been cool. She would've had to move but, you know, it's not the worst thing. Hang out in Paris for the rest of her life."