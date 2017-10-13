Celebrities Born on Friday the 13th: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and More

Today is Friday the 13th so make sure you don't step on any cracks or walk under any ladders or pet any black cats (OK or maybe do, because, well...cats).

But while we're all busy making sure to dodge all the bad luck that's supposed to come our way on this spooky day, some celebrities didn't really have a choice—they were cursed from the start simply based upon their day of birth.

Indeed, stars like Julia Louis-DreyfusKat Dennings, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and many more were actually born on Friday the 13th, making their way into the world on what's considered one of the most unlucky days of the year.

But thinking about each of these stars' careers, there's hardly proof that they've been cursed from birth—in fact, quite the opposite! Dreyfus has how many Emmy awards? The Olsen twins have made how much money over the course of their career?

Now we can't help but wonder if being born on Friday the 13th actually ends up bringing a lifetime of good luck...

No matter what you believe, launch the video above to see more celebrities who were born on the spooky day!

