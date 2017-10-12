Halloween Costumes for Kids That Are Beyond Adorable

Kids Halloween Costumes

There are a ton of reasons that having a kid rocks and Halloween is just another one of those blessed instances.

Not only do you get to share in the joys of stuffing your face with candy and bonding over spooky stories, but, most importantly, you get to dress that little nugget up in something adorable. Maybe its baby's first Halloween and you want to deck them out in a precious pumpkin onesie. Or perhaps your mini me is a bit older and wants to go full out in a badass Transformers suit.

Go as big as you want, but be warned: Cuteness overload is ahead.

Kids Halloween Costumes

Werewolf

Infant Wittle Werewolf Costume, $46

Kids Halloween Costumes

Pirate

Toddler Ahoy Matey Costume, $25

Kids Halloween Costumes

TMNT Michelangelo

TMNT Michelangelo Toddler Costume, $39

Kids Halloween Costumes

Despicable Me Minion Bob

Despicable Me Minion Bob Toddler Costume, $25

Kids Halloween Costumes

Basketball Player

Double Dribble Infant and Toddler Costume, $37

Kids Halloween Costumes

Frankenstein

Monster Boo Infant Costume, $38

Kids Halloween Costumes

Pirate

Sweet Pirate Dress Child Costume, $16

Kids Halloween Costumes

Prisoner

Time Out Infant Costume, $36

Kids Halloween Costumes

Baby Beats

Baby Beats Infant and Toddler Costume, $39

Kids Halloween Costumes

Christmas Polar Bear

Christmas Polar Bear Infant and Toddler Costume, $30

Kids Halloween Costumes

Sailor

Sweet Sailor Toddler Costume, $20

Kids Halloween Costumes

Garden Gnome

Garden Gnome Costume, $37 

Kids Halloween Costumes

Fish

Toddler Fish Costume, $45

Kids Halloween Costumes

Zebra

Toddler Zebra Costume, $42

Kids Halloween Costumes

Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee

Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee Child Costume, $24

Kids Halloween Costumes

Frankie's Bride

Frankie's Bride Girl's Costume, $30

Kids Halloween Costumes

Duck Dynasty Baby Uncle Si

Infant Duck Dynasty Baby Uncle Si Costume, $35

Kids Halloween Costumes

Killer Clown

Killer Clown Dress Child Costume, $25

Kids Halloween Costumes

Panda

Panda Bear Infant Costume, $18

Kids Halloween Costumes

Firefighter

Fearless Firefighter Infant Costume, $21

Kids Halloween Costumes

Bat

Cute Furry Bat Toddler Costume, $19

Kids Halloween Costumes

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Deluxe Groot

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Deluxe Groot Toddler Costume, $24

Kids Halloween Costumes

Moana

Moana Classic Child Costume, $45

Kids Halloween Costumes

Pumpkin

Pumpkin Onesie Infant Costume, $15

Kids Halloween Costumes

Belle

Belle Deluxe Village Dress Child Costume, $31

Kids Halloween Costumes

Lil' Lamb

Lil' Lamb Toddler Costume, $19

Kids, gotta love 'em! 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

