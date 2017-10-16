Julianne Hough's Glow Comes Courtesy of This $3 Beauty Product

Get ready for the beauty bargain of the year!

Julianne Hough's makeup artist of close to ten years just revealed a must-have that you can't refuse. While guest appearing on freeSTYLE, the talented beauty pro shared with viewers how he makes the actress' eye pop. After he applied beautiful eye makeup on The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi, he moved onto the cheeks, bringing out a drugstore product that took us back to our high school makeup routine.

"This is one of my favorite supermarket products," he said while swiping blush on her cheekbones. "You will not believe what I'm using, and look how amazing it looks on the cheeks."