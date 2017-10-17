Why Renee Zellweger Disappeared From Hollywood

It's been over 20 years since Renée Zellwegerhad us at "Hello," and so much has changed for the actress. Since her breakout role in Jerry Maguire she has solidified her spot on the A-list and her name has become more synonymous with rom-coms than Bridget Jones herself.

But Zellweger has also had a somewhat complicated relationship with her own fame. The 2010s were a banner decade for the actress—she starred in Chicago, kicked off the Bridget Jones' Diary franchise, won an Oscar for Cold Mountain and was nominated for two others. But by the end of the decade she gave it all up.

After starring in My Own Love Song opposite Forest Whitaker, Zellweger stepped away from the spotlight and quit acting for six whole years.