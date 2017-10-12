Pinkhas a message to the women coming forward with sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

The pop star opened up to E! News about the explosive scandal currently rocking Hollywood, where she candidly touched upon the "beautiful part" of seeing alleged victims come together in solidarity.

"I just talk about my experiences and the experiences I've had," Pink said in reference to comments made about Dr. Luke and the misconduct claims leveled against him. "I'm truthful. I believe in fairness, justice and the truth."

Despite never finding herself in a similar predicament, the "What About Us" songstress expressed empathy for those that have. "I've never been in a situation like the Harvey Weinstein thing," she said. "I don't know what that's like. You don't know how you would react until you're there."