Meet the woman behind Tito Ortiz!

With her outspoken personality and brutal honesty, the UFC Hall of Famer's longtime girlfriend Amber Nichole Miller will be making waves on the upcoming season of WAGS LA.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Amber talks to E! News about what viewers should expect to see on the show from her relationship with the retired MMA competitor.

"I'm really excited just to have an outlet to show people really how we are—how loving we are, how much our family is important to us, what good parents we are and how close our relationship truly is," she tells us. "Even without being married, we have a bond and we have a friendship that's really important and we would never want to break that because that's our grounding, that's what our children see."