It was the resurgence of Harvey-as-moviemaker that ultimately made TWC a Miramax-esque force to be reckoned with. Yet nothing about this business is like what it used to be—as Harvey now knows all too well.

Last year TWC distributed seven films, including Best Picture Oscar nominee Lion, that together took in about $65 million at the box office, according to the New York Times. Their most recent box office hit was 2013's Lee Daniels' The Butler, which took in $116.6 million in ticket sales.

"We've had a $500 million credit line for five years, in place with 14 of the biggest banks in the world, led by Union Bank," David Glasser explained to The Hollywood Reporter in July 2016. "The movie business, at the end of the day, could be a break-even business, but the way the TV business is for this company, and all the other ancillary businesses, even if we were break even in the movie business, all the other divisions of this company are profitable and healthy... It just gets very frustrating to constantly hear about the woes of our company."

Harvey told THR, "The TV company is worth $500 million, $400 million at the worst. There is no debt. If we let go tomorrow, selling the library and selling the TV, the company is worth $700 million, $800 million in a worst-case scenario. And there is no debt."

Bob's go-to line from the inception of Miramax was, "We're artists. We're not interested in money." Yet Biskind's conclusion was that Bob cared more about money than anything else, while Harvey was the cinema connoisseur who wanted to be synonymous with prestige films. Bob had reportedly disagreed with the amount Harvey was willing to bid to buy Miramax back from Disney in 2010, but reluctantly went along with the ultimately ill-fated attempt because his brother was so adamant about it.

In the end, those close to them in the industry told Vanity Fair it was for the best that they didn't get the company back, that TWC was better served when it didn't try to do too much.