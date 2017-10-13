EXCLUSIVE!

Bubble Baths, Sex & More! Jessie James Decker's Guide to Pregnancy

Jessie James Decker is breaking down her pregnancy dos and don'ts!

E! News caught up with the pregnant Eric & Jessie star earlier this week to get her top tips when expecting.

So what's the No. 1 thing that gets Jessie through a pregnancy? "Bubble baths. Warm bubble baths with the Epsom salts and the candles," the mother of two revealed. "I take a bubble bath every single night and I just lay there and relax and soak."

Jessie also dished, "My favorite part of being pregnant is you don't have to suck it in anymore. You just let it out."

So what's Jessie's take on sex during pregnancy? And her No. 1 pregnancy don't? Watch the interview to find out!

Watch a brand new episode of Eric & Jessie Wednesday at 10 p.m., only on E!

