Bubble Baths, Sex & More! Jessie James Decker's Guide to Pregnancy

Jessie James Decker is breaking down her pregnancy dos and don'ts!

E! News caught up with the pregnant Eric & Jessie star earlier this week to get her top tips when expecting.

So what's the No. 1 thing that gets Jessie through a pregnancy? "Bubble baths. Warm bubble baths with the Epsom salts and the candles," the mother of two revealed. "I take a bubble bath every single night and I just lay there and relax and soak."