Jason Momoa came under fire Thursday for an inappropriate joke made in respect to his time on Game of Thrones.

The resurfaced video is from a 2011 Comic-Con panel the actor participated in, where he mentions the extreme lengths playing Khal Drago on the HBO fantasy series allowed him to go without repercussion.

"But as far as sci-fi and fantasy," Momoa says in the clip, "I love that there's so many things you can do, like rip someone's tongue out of their throat and get away with it and rape beautiful women."

His remark is immediately met with widespread applause from the audience, while co-stars seated next to him (including Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Kit Harington) put their hands over their faces in assumed embarrassment.

"Next question," Momoa adds.