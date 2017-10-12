The inductees for the 2017 Television Academy Hall of Fame have been revealed.

On Thursday, the Television Academy announced that the late Joan Rivers and Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes are among the inductees. Writer and producer John Wells, art director and production designer Roy Christopher as well as the original cast of Saturday Night Live are also included on the list.

This honor is given to "persons who have made outstanding contributions in the arts, sciences or management of television via career contributions and achievements," a press release sent out Thursday read.