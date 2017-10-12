Joan Rivers and Shonda Rhimes Among 2017 Television Academy Hall of Fame Inductees

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ciara

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jason Momoa, CinemaCon 2017

Jason Momoa Says He Got to "Rape Beautiful Women'' on Game of Thrones in Resurfaced Video

Harvey Weinstein, Georgina Chapman

Inside Georgina Chapman's ''High-Profile'' Support System Amid Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Joan Rivers

E! Entertainment

The inductees for the 2017 Television Academy Hall of Fame have been revealed.

On Thursday, the Television Academy announced that the late Joan Rivers and Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes are among the inductees. Writer and producer John Wells, art director and production designer Roy Christopher as well as the original cast of Saturday Night Live are also included on the list.

This honor is given to "persons who have made outstanding contributions in the arts, sciences or management of television via career contributions and achievements," a press release sent out Thursday read.

Read

Joan Rivers' Legacy Lives on While Starring in Posthumous PETA Campaign

Shonda Rhimes, 2017 Oscars, Vanity Fair After Party

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hayma Washington, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, shared Thursday, "All of these individuals are innovators who have shaped television and left an indelible mark on the medium and our culture. We are honored to welcome the latest group of distinguished individuals and look forward to showcasing their impacts for future generations."

Of the inductees, Hall of Fame Selection Committee Chair Rick Rosen said, "Television's evolution can be attributed to the substantial work of numerous individuals. It is a pleasure to honor a group whose contributions have had and will continue to have a powerful influence on our ever-exciting and evolving industry."

The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at The Television Academy's Saban Media Center in North Hollywood.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Joan Rivers , Shonda Rhimes , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.