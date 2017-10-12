The princess of pop has returned.

Britney Spears returned to the stage Wednesday night for the first time since the recent Las Vegas shooting.

As seen in the video captured by AJ Musselman, the Grammy-winning singer and her dancers wore #VegasStrong" hats during Spears' "Work B--ch" opening performance.

The "Circus" singer also took a few moments to share a sweet message with her fans.

"What's up, Vegas?" the Grammy-winning singer said. "Before I start the show, I just want to say we're here for you, you're here for us and we're going to get through this together."