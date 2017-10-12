When it comes to marriage proposals, this is how we do...
A woman named Katie proposed to her girlfriend Becky onstage in front of Katy Perry at the singer and American Idol judge's concert at Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Wednesday, which was also Becky's birthday and also National Coming Out Day.
The pop star posted a video of the proposal on her Instagram Stories feed while other fans also posted clips.
"You said you had a wish. Well, this is a shooting star," the singer told the two, pointing to a hanging stage prop.
Katie's wish was to spend the rest of her life with Becky.
"Well, I don't know if all of y'all have seen Becky, but she's pretty even without any makeup on. And she's perfect every time I look at her," Katie told the crowd, then got down on one knee and proposed with a ring, drawing cheers from the crowd and spurring the singer to drop to her knees herself in excitement.
"Becky, will you marry me?" Katie asked.
The singer then got up and told Becky, "Say yes, Becky, if you want to get married!" She did.
"My wish came true," Katie said as the pop star hugged the couple and took a selfie with them onstage.
"Katie's wish came true, everyone!" Katy said.
A BECKY DISSE 'SIM'?" - @katyperry via Instagram Story.
IM CRYING MY EYES OUT #NationalComingOutDay
In June 2017, at a meet-and-greet, the singer witnessed fan Alex Malerba drop down one knee right in front of her and propose to his boyfriend, Justin Blake. She said, "Oh my God, I'm so happy!" and ran over join a group hug, screaming, "I'm like a part of it!"
In 2013, the Breaking Bad alum recorded a video for a fan named Jason Lord to help him put together a proposal video to his girlfriend Jackie Prater.
In 2014, the singer stopped his band One Direction's concert in Atlanta to allow a man named Bradley Mitchell to propose to his girlfriend, who said yes.
In 2015, the country star helped his bass player, Matt Utterback, propose to his girlfriend during one of their concerts
"I'm so surprised she did not find out beforehand, because there were hundreds of people who had to work hard to keep it a secret," the singer told E! News. "But we worked really hard to make it a big event for him."
In 2017, the singer invited two members of her audience up onstage at her show in Melbourne. She picked a man named Chris and his partner Wade. Onstage, Wade got down on one knee and proposed to Chris, who said yes.
The previous year, two Swedish men got engaged onstage at an Adele concert in Denmark.
"Should I be your surrogate if you have children? I'd love to have a baby with someone Swedish," she reportedly joked.
Also in 2016, a man and a woman, who share a child, got engaged at one of Adele's London concerts. In addition, at a show in Belfast, Adele coaxed a female concertgoer to repeat her recent proposal to her boyfriend, who had initially given a vague answer. She told him, "You have to say a proper yes, bruv!"
In 2015, the singer helped Rixton's Jake Roche propose to Little Mix member Jesy Nelson during his concert at Manchester Arena. The two split after a year and a half.
In 2013, during the singer's concert in Louisville, he arranged to allow a male fan propose onstage to his girlfriend.
