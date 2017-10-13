Right out the gate, she also proved to have an unflinching knack for taking on the very industry she was quickly carving out a successful career in. "I was signed in '96 when there was no Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera and Mandy Moore and Jessica Simpson and whatever whatever. So it was like, they didn't know what to think of me," she said in that same LAUNCH interview. "They were like, 'Well, what's this girl like? She's punk rocker-thug. Like, what is she?' So now it's easy for people to categorize me, but I think my music will speak for itself. If it makes you feel better, put me in that category, but I'm painting the world pink, so it's whatever. [Laughs]"

She would famously hone in on that sentiment on her second studio album, 2001's Missundaztood—most notably on the single "Don't Let Me Get Me," where she took the man who signed her, L.A. Reid, to task for telling her to change "everything you are" and name-checked "damn" Britney Spears, whom she was tired of being compared to. "I think she understands that I'm going after the machine, not necessarily her," she told Rolling Stone at the time.

For that album, she enlisted former 4 Non Blondes singer Linda Perry as her songwriting partner, who, despite now being a songwriting powerhouse revered in the industry, was a complete non-entity. The move did not sit well with Reid or the label. "When I said I was going to go and work with Linda Perry, the record company were like, 'Are you crazy?' Yes, I am," she told The Guardian in 2003. Was it punishment for their prior attempts at forcing her into etiquette lessons and media training? Perhaps.

At only 22, she wasn't willing to let anyone tell her what to do—or even suggest how to do it. Her label's assigned media coach found that out the hard way, as she told Rolling Stone in a separate interview. "He was trying to change me, change my whole thought pattern," she said, "and I almost felt violated. One thing the guy told me was, 'If it's a guy, flirt.' I said, 'You're a total a--hole for that comment, right there. What if it's a girl—I can't flirt?'"