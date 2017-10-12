Renée Zellweger has been supporting her boyfriend, Doyle Bramhall, financially.

E! News obtained the court documents involved in the musician's divorce from estranged wife Susannah Melvoin in which it's revealed Zellweger has allowed Bramhall to live with her for free. Not to mention, the docs also state she's been paying for his credit cards that have added up between $4,000 to $5,000 a month. The docs go on to state that the totaled expenses in 2015 added up to nearly $60,000.

Of course, this bodes the questions: Why does this matter and why did Zellweger get pulled into the divorce in the first place?

Melvoin filed the information last year, noting she wants the judge to include the money Zellweger gives to Bramhall as a part of figuring out his owed child and spousal support.