"I would like to applaud the women who have come forward, and to pledge that we can from this create a new paradigm where producers, managers, executives and assistants and everyone who has in the past shrugged and said, 'Well, that's just Harvey /Mr X/insert name here' will realize that we in numbers can affect real change," Beckinsale continued. "For every moment like this there have been thousands where a vulnerable person has confided outrageous unprofessional behavior and found they have no recourse, due to an atmosphere of fear that it seems almost everyone has been living in."

"I had a male friend who, based on my experience, warned a young actress who said she was going to dinner with Harvey to be careful," she wrote. "He received a phone call the next day saying he would never work in another Miramax film; the girl was already sleeping with Harvey and had told him that my friend had warned her off. Let's stop allowing our young women to be sexual cannon fodder, and let's remember that Harvey is an emblem of a system that is sick, and that we have work to do."

Weinstein has not responded to Beckinsale's remarks.