Twitter Temporarily Locks Rose McGowan's Account

A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on

Rose McGowan was not happy with a certain social media platform. 

The Charmed actress—who has been actively tweeting about the Harvey Weinstein scandal—claimed that Twitter suspended her account. 

"TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY," the actress posted on Instagram along with a picture of the notification she received from Twitter.

E! News learned that McGowan's Twitter account was not actually suspended but rather temporarily locked, which it no longer is.  

A Twitter spokesperson also told E! News "We don't comment on individual accounts for privacy and security reasons."

The notification McGowan received claimed her account "violated the Twitter Rules." As a result, the social platform "temporality limited some of your account features."

Which rules the actress supposedly violated, however, isn't immediately clear.

Alleged Audio Recording of Harvey Weinstein

Ever since The New York Times published an exposé detailing decades of sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein, McGowan (who was mentioned in the article) has been tweeting about the Weinstein Company and sexual harassment. For instance, she called for the resignation of the Weinstein Company board members and called out Matt Damon in regards to a Vulture piece that accused Damon and Russell Crowe of trying to dispel reports of Weinstein's allegations for a 2004 article. 

Damon denied knowing of the allegations.

 

McGowan also tweeted to Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, asking them "how's your morning boys?" Ben released a statement saying he was "saddened" and "angry" over Weinstein's allegations; however, the Batman v Superman actor also recently apologized to Hilarie Burton for an alleged incident of misconduct that happened on TRL in 2003. 

Casey settled two sexual harassment suits in 2010.

