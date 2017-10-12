Twitter Temporarily Locks Rose McGowan's Account

A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

Rose McGowan was not happy with a certain social media platform.

The Charmed actress—who has been actively tweeting about the Harvey Weinstein scandal—claimed that Twitter suspended her account.

"TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY," the actress posted on Instagram along with a picture of the notification she received from Twitter.

E! News learned that McGowan's Twitter account was not actually suspended but rather temporarily locked, which it no longer is.

A Twitter spokesperson also told E! News "We don't comment on individual accounts for privacy and security reasons."

The notification McGowan received claimed her account "violated the Twitter Rules." As a result, the social platform "temporality limited some of your account features."

Which rules the actress supposedly violated, however, isn't immediately clear.