Lea Michele has a lot of opinions and she's not afraid to tell it like it is…about Bravo's various Real Housewives shows. Michele was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and did a rapid-fire round of Housewives opinions.

Michele's thoughts on the following…

Siggy Flicker (or Soggy Flicker if you're feeling snarky) and her reaction to Teresa and Melissa Gorga's cake food fight—was she overreacting? "100 percent."

Danielle Staub's return to RHONJ? "Great, I'm just ready for her to like, crank it out. She's too quiet right now."

RHONJ newbie Margaret Josephs "adult pigtails"? "I can't stand it. Not into it!"