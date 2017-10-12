Kerry Washington's Fall Boots Are Red Hot

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Let's be real: Red over-the-knee boots sound scandalous.
Sitting on a shelf they ooze sex appeal, but on Kerry Washington, they look incredibly fashion forward and classy. Despite her lead role on the hit show, Scandal, there's nothing juicy to talk about here (besides just how gorgeous the star looks).
The Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actress set the fall boot standard before her appearance on The View earlier this week. With a plaid oversized Faith Connexion dress, paired with red over-the-knee boots by Stuart Weiztman and black purse, she's a sight to see. By pairing the classic pattern and loose silhouette to the hot thigh-high shoes, her look is flattering, warm enough for the weather and eye-catching—exactly what you need for fall.
Still feeling like over-the-knee is over the top? By pairing them with loose fitting clothing, you'll avoid the fear of being too sultry. Plus, the added length allows you to wear shorter hemlines during the fall and winter months.
But, then again, if you want to wear form-fitting clothing with your new fall boots, go for it. There's nothing wrong with a little thigh action.
Be bold! Add red over-the-knee boots to your fall wardrobe!
Classique 3011 Thigh-High Boot, $79.95
Article continues below
Thigh High Boots, $365
Article continues below
Red Lace-Up Over-The-Knee Boot, $2,195
Over-the-Knee Techno Blade Boots, $1,065
Article continues below
RELATED ARTICLE: Weird Celeb Denim Trends of 2017: Shin Slits, Lisa Frank Hems & More
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.