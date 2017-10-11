Christina Applegate continues to put her health first.
Close to nine years after undergoing a double mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis, the actress revealed to Today that she recently underwent another surgery.
"Two weeks ago, I had my ovaries and [fallopian] tubes removed," she shared. "My cousin passed away from ovarian cancer in 2008. I could prevent that. That's how I've taken control of everything."
Christina added, "It's a relief. That's one other thing off the table. Now, let's hope I don't get hit by a bus."
For those who don't recall, the Married With Children and Anchorman star has the BRCA1 gene mutation, which predisposes her to developing cancer. Christina sometimes wonders if her six-year-old daughter could have it as well.
Tibrina Hobson/WireImage
"The chances that my daughter is BRCA positive are very high. I look at her and feed her the cleanest foods. I try to keep her stress levels down. I'm doing everything I can on my end knowing that in 20 years, she'll have to start getting tested," she shared. "Hopefully by then there will be advancements. It breaks my heart to think that's a possibility."
While Christina doesn't receive mammograms anymore after having her double mastectomy, she goes to her oncologist every six months for a check-up.
She also remains focused on supporting Right Action for Women, which provides assistance to women who are at an increased risk for breast cancer and do not have the financial ability for breast screenings.
"I feel good. I keep my life really simple. I'm very fortunate right now to have that freedom to not work. I love being my daughter's mother and being 24/7 here with her, doing what I need to do, making her meals, taking her to soccer," Christina shared. "I work at her school six or seven hours a week. I'm all in. That is my job. I love my life right now. I've been very fortunate to be able to take a minute and it's been wonderful."