An LAPD spokesperson confirms to E! News that they responded to Harvey's daughter's house shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a "family disturbance." The investigation revealed there was no evidence of crime, it was just a family dispute.

The spokesperson also tells us that the Wilshire division LAPD officers responded to the home and the person who resides there called the police initially because they were having a dispute.

The person that the caller was concerned about was not there when police arrived and a public information officer is unable to confirm that the call into police was about Weinstein.