Bubble, bubble! Here's an early Halloween treat for Hocus Pocus fans.
Jason Marsden, who voiced Thackery Binx in cat form in the 1993 cult classic, just perfected an IRL costume of the immortal talking pet. He channeled his inner Binx for a friend's Hocus Pocus-themed bash, and lucky for us, there's plenty of photographic evidence.
The actor said he "couldn't resist" bringing Binx back to life one more time, sporting a pair of black ears, spooky cat eye contacts and a suit.
One look at Marsden's Instagram page and it's clear he's still super proud of Hocus Pocus more than two decades later, especially now that it's socially acceptable to watch the flick over and over again until October 31!
He often shares photos of Binx taking playful jabs at the Sanderson Sisters, who (in case you've forgotten!) transformed his character's teenage self into a cursed cat doomed to walk the Earth forever after he failed to save his sister Emily's life.
And just last week, he took a trip to Walt Disney World and posed for a photo with the ladies of the park's Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular show. "Sure, they killed my sister," Jason joked. "Bygones."
In late September, Disney Channel announced a remake of the fan-favorite Halloween film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy was in the works. It's reported to star an entirely new cast, despite Hocus Pocus' original stars long expressing interest in doing a sequel.
Have you kicked off October with a Hocus Pocus viewing party or are you waiting until Friday the 13th hits?! Let us know in the comments!