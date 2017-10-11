E! News: Could the allegations hurt his chances at custody?

SM: Well, that's a good question. Judges have to be pretty pragmatic when it comes to children and visitation. The question is going to be what information is going to come out regarding his behavior in front of his children. If his behavior in front of his children is that of dad, then the judge is going to take that into consideration. Any professional who's performing an evaluation would also have to take that into consideration. Ultimately the judge has to make a decision on what has to happen with the parenting plan. In a case like this, where you have a lot of news media surrounding this and its really harmful to the children, courts will take a look at the overall situation and try to assess it to see how to minimize the impact on the children. That's ultimately what the judge tries to do.

E! News: What upside or power does Georgina have?

SM: This is like a three dimensional chess game now. You have the typical family law issues like support and division of assets, which will be dictated by the pre-marital agreement. Second layer is the children. Third layer is all the lawsuits that are going to come down against Harvey as a result of this. The power that she's going to have in this situation is making sure she's adequately defended and that her assets are adequately defended from the allegations against him.