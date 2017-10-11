Girls, get your tents ready and your hiking shoes on. We're going camping!

Following years of public debate and research into the matter, the Boy Scouts of America's Board of Directors voted unanimously to allow girls into the esteemed organization. For the first time, girls will be allowed to become Cub Scouts and earn the group's highest rank, Eagle Scout.

This historic change will help serve a larger demographic of families with a desire to register their daughters in BSA.

In making this decision, the board consulted with families, community leaders and even performed a nationwide survey that helped them determine the high amount of interest from families in having their children—both boys and girls—get involved in the 107-year-old program.